 »   »   » Is Naamkaran’s Zain Imam Dating His Co-actress Aditi Rathore?

Are Zain Imam & Aditi Rathore Dating?

A source had revealed an entertainment portal, "Zain and Aditi are very close to each other. They have started liking each other. And even they credit their fans for showing them that how good they look together."

Zain & Aditi

The source further added, "They are also attending house parties together. In their circle now everyone knows about their off screen chemistry." It is also being said that only close friends know about their relationship!

Zain Rubbishes The Rumour

When the entertainment portal quizzed Zain regarding the same, he seemed quite furious. He was quoted as saying, "Last time I was linked to Nalini and now I am being linked... Are you even serious?"

Aditi Rathore

It has to be recalled that Aditi Rathore was in news for her on and off relationship with her boyfriend, Shreedhan Singh. A few months ago, she took to social media to announce her break-up.

Zain Imam

On the other hand, Zain Imam was linked to Nalini Negi, who played the role of Riya Mehta on the show. It was said that their growing fondness had become the talking point on the sets.When Zain was quizzed about the same, he refuted the rumours and called it rubbish.

Naamkaran Story

Recently, the show took 10 years leap. Post leap, Neil and Avni are living separately. While Neil thinks Avni is not alive, Avni doesn't want to re-enter Neil's life as she doesn't want to trouble him.

Will Avni & Neil Reunite?

Avni is in Sukoon house, taking care of kids, while Neil is seen as a bodyguard of an actor. Both of them have a few hit and miss moments.

Will Neil and Avni meet, and if they meet, will they reunite - is the post leap story all about?