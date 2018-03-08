 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoiler: Neil Gets Drunk & Expresses His Feelings To Avni; Will Neil Reunite With Avni?

The makers of Naamkaran are keeping the audiences glued with the latest twist. The leap has indeed brought freshness on the show. The viewers are now waiting for their favourite Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Neil (Zain Imam) to reunite.
In the previous episode, we saw Avni bashing Saisha for lying that Mowgli is unwell. Apparently, the kids would have plotted the drama to bring Avni to the party. At the party, Avni is seen singing, while Neil senses Avni.
Avni & Neil
Avni spots Neil at the party and runs out, while Neil gets drunk (drinks bhaang) and he too, goes out of the party. The duo comes face-to-face.
Neil Expresses His Feelings To Avni
Avni gets an inebriated Neil to the house. Neil and Avni spend some time and they express their feelings to each other. Since Neil is drunk, he thinks that he is having a hallucination.
Sunehri Asks Avni To Go To Neil
The next day he forgets that he was with Avni and goes to the same place (Avni's place - Sukoon house), where Sunehri and others will be trying to convince Avni to go to Neil. But Avni refuses to go to Neil.
Avni Hides As Neil Enters The Room
All of sudden Neil enters the house and Avni hides behind the door. Although Avni and Neil will be at the same place, they won't be able to meet each other yet again.
Avni Doesn’t Want To Trouble Neil
Neil isn't aware that Avni is alive. He feels her around, when she is nearby. Although Avni loves Neil immensely and gets emotional when she sees him, she doesn't want to go to him as she doesn't want him to get into trouble because of her, once again.
Ekta Kapoor Dedicates Women's Day To Sridevi With Adorable Picture; Calls Her HERO & #LadySuperstar!