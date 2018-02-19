 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Aly Loses His Cool & Hurls ABUSES At Coach During Box Cricket League Match!

Aly Loses His Cool

At a match held on Saturday (February 17) between Kota Royals Rajasthan and Chandigarh Cubs, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Aly Goni lost his cool and hurled abuses at the coach!

The Reason Why Aly Lost His Cool…

Apparently, Chandigarh Cubs' batsmen hit a six, but a few people thought it was a no-ball. Before the umpire could announce the decision, the Kota Royals Rajasthan's coach became restless and started abusing the opposite team.

Aly Hurls Abuses At Coach!

This obviously didn't go well with Aly, who belonged to the team Chandigarh Cubs. He lost his cool and got into a heated argument with the coach! He also started hurling abuses at the coach.

Karan Patel Had To Intervene

The shoot was also disrupted for sometime as both the teams got into an ugly spat. Also, Aly's best friend, Karan Patel, who is also from team Chandigarh Cubs, had to intervene to calm Aly down.

Box Cricket League

Box Cricket League will be aired for two hours and the viewers will also get to watch behind the scenes conversations of the team members. This season, many Bigg Boss contestants are also in the BCL.

Box Cricket League Teams

BCL has 10 teams - Mumbai Tigers, Kolkata Babu Moshayes, Chennai Swaggers, Delhi Dragons, Jaipur Raj Joshiley, The Ahmedabad Express, Pune Anmol Ratn, Rowdy Bangalore, Chandigarh Cubs and Lucknow Nawabs.