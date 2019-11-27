Indian Idol 11: Sona Mohapatra Claims Anu Malik Tried To Reach Out To Her To 'Strike Some Deal'

Anu Malik had stepped down as a judge of Indian Idol 11 post the barrage of sexual harassment complaints against him. Sona Mohapatra had called it a symbolic victory and thanked everyone who had supported her in the fight. Now, the singer has shared an update on social media claiming that the music composer had tried to reach out to her to 'strike some deal'.

Sona claimed that she was approached by Anu Malik via 'Music Director's & Composers Association'. She shared a note, which read, "Update.Anu Malik has tried to reach out to me via the 'Music Director's & Composers association' of India. Like - 1) They have a locus standi on a matter which concerns his abhorrent personal conduct? 2) That I have any to 'strike some deal' on behalf of so many aggrieved women?"

Sona captioned the note with her answer, "Answers. No & No. Also I have written in to the National Commission of Women, NCW, a formal complaint with a compilation of all the testimonies of the multiple women who came out in the public domain about the conduct of this man."

The singer further wrote, "We are seeking social & legal reform to help combat the issue of sexual harassment & assault & this has to be the long haul. Sony TV needs to be held accountable too for not conducting any due enquiry & parking the onus of proof on all the survivors & victims? #MeToo #SecondComing #your #fight #ourstory #India #Justice."

For the uninitiated, after the music composer stepped down as judge, Sona took to social media to thank her followers. She tweeted, "Thank you to all the women & men & the media of India who supported our campaign #MoveOutMalik . A repeat offender like Anu Malik on national tv triggered a lot of trauma, pain & stress in many of our lives. I have been ill for a while & I hope to sleep well tonight. 🙏🏾"

(Social media posts are unedited)

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra Calls Anu Malik Quitting Indian Idol As Symbolic Victory