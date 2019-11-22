Sona Mohapatra Calls Anu Malik Quitting Indian Idol As Symbolic Victory

Sona Mohapatra Is Happy About Anu Malik Quitting Indian Idol

The singer was quoted by IANS as saying, "It's great news. Sony TV took a long time (to) do this but I am happy that he has finally stepped down from the show. It's a battle of the whole country. There are so many people who did not want to see this person (Malik) flaunting himself on national television because it gives a lot of wrong messages to predators that they can also get away with such a thing."

‘It Is A Symbolic Victory’

She further added, "I was fighting for fairness and justice. Now, after hearing this news, I think it is a victory for everybody - not just me but also for all other women who were badly treated by him. It is a symbolic victory. Our fight is not over yet, it's just a start. We are not going to sit here and let people to take us for granted."

Anu Malik Writes To MCAI

On the other hand, Anu Malik told Pinkvilla that he has written to the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) regarding his stand on the issue. He also added that he has requested MCAI to forward his letter to the Singers Association of India (SAI).

Anu Is Ready To Face Enquiry

The music composer further said that he has requested SAI to call the singers who have been carrying out this social media campaign against him and explain themselves. He further told the entertainment portal, "If they have proof whatsoever against me, why don't they show it? I am ready to face an enquiry. But, this entire malicious campaign against me has left me no where. I will clear my name soon and return with a clear mind."

The Music Composer Will Return Once His Name Is Cleared

About his break from Indian Idol 11, Anu Malik said that he has taken this decision voluntarily as he couldn't take the malicious allegations anymore. He further said that he will return once his name is cleared and added that the channel has been very supportive.