English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Is Neha Kakkar Dating Indian Idol Contestant Vibhor Parashar?

    By
    |

    Neha Kakkar has been hitting the headlines for her love life since a long time. The singer had broken up with Himansh Kohli and had even opened up about the same. Now, there are speculations of the singer dating an upcoming singer and Indian Idol 10 contestant Vibhor Parashar. It has to be recalled that Neha was the judge of the same singing reality show.

    As per reports, Neha has been touring several cities with Indian Idol 10 contestants Vibhor and Kunal Pandit. Her bond with Vibhor might have sparked such speculations although they share a mentor-mentee relationship. When BollywoodLife asked Vibhor about the same, the aspiring singer, who is going through a viral infection, seemed irked and upset with the reports!

    ‘People Have Shit Mentality’

    Vibhor told the entertainment portal, "You should take it as a rumour. People have shit mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you. Just because I don't tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend."

    Vibhor Parashar Respects Neha Kakkar

    The Indian Idol contestant revealed that he respects her and she is an inspiration. He said, "I'm Vibhor Parashar because of her. I really respect her and people know me because of her and obviously, also because of my hard work.

    Vibhor Irked With Dating Rumours With Neha

    He further added, "So, I don't even feel like responding to these rumours. Mera dimaag kharab hota hai when I hear these things (I get irritated when I hear these things)."

    He Further Clarifies…

    "People don't understand that this negativity might hamper someone's mentality. She has worked quite hard and today she is above all the Khans. So this is totally wrong," Vibhor said.

    Well, we hope Vibhor's answers might have shut the gossipmongers!

    Most Read: Rohan Shah To Play Hina Khan's Obsessive Lover In Vikram Bhatt's Film Hacked!

    More NEHA KAKKAR News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue