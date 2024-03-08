Superstar Singer 3 Contestants Name, Photo: Who Is Devansh Bhate? Neha Kakkar Goes Gaga As He Sings Ketaki

Superstar
Singer
3
contestant
name
with
photo:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
Sony
Entertainment
Television
is
all
set
to
launch
a
new
season
of
its
popular
reality
show.
There's
no
prize
for
guessing
that
we
are
talking
about
Superstar
Singer.
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH
SUPERSTAR
SINGER
3
ON
TV
AND
OTT?
The
homegrown
kids
singing
reality
show
will
hit
the
airwaves
from
March
9,
2024
at
8pm
on
weekends
on
Sony
TV.
If
you're
unable
to
watch
the
show
on
TV,
you
can
catch
the
episode
online
on
SonyLIV.
The
episode
will
be
available
for
streaming
on
the
leading
OTT
platform.
Superstar
Singer
season
3
has
promised
to
find
out
the
'Sangeet
Ke
Naye
Hunar,
Jo
Banenge
Kal
Ke
Darohar,'
in
the
new
edition.
While
Neha
Kakkar
has
been
confirmed
as
the
'Super
Judge',
there
will
be
five
captains
in
the
show.
Salman
Ali,
Pawandeep
Ranjan,
Mohd
Danish,
Sayali
Kamble,
Arunita
Kanjilal,
who
were
seen
in
Indian
Idol,
will
lead
their
teams.
Bharti
Singh's
husband
and
comedian-writer
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa
has
also
confirmed
that
he
will
host
the
new
season.
WHO
IS
DEVANSH
BHATE-
MEET
SUPERSTAR
SINGER
3
CONTESTANT
Devansh
Bhate,
who
hails
from
from
Pune,
delivered
a
rocking
performance
on
the
song
'Ketaki
Gulab
Juhi'
from
the
film
'Basant
Bahar'.
Guess
what?
His
power-packed
performance
generated
a
massive
response
from
Neha
Kakkar.
The
singer
was
left
stunned
by
his
mesmarising
act.
Neha
Kakkar
said
in
a
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
ETimes.,
"I'm
truly
astonished
by
Devansh's
performance
and
the
fact
that
such
a
powerful
voice
is
emanating
from
someone
so
young.
It's
hard
to
fathom
that
you,
at
such
a
young
age,
delivered
such
an
impactful
rendition
of
this
song."
Neha
Kakkar
added
that
Devansh
was
dedicated
towards
the
craft
and
one
can
easily
gauge
the
same
from
his
performance
on
Superstar
Singer
new
season.
WHAT
DEVANSH
BHATE
FATHER
SAID
ABOUT
HIS
TRAINING
DURING
COVID-19?
Devansh's
father
shared
a
revelation
in
front
of
the
judge
and
studio
audience.
He
revealed
that
he
was
keen
to
provide
proper
training
to
his
son
even
when
he
closed
his
musical
classes
during
the
COVID-19
lockdown
in
the
country.
Captain
Mohd
Danish
acknowledged
Devansh's
father's
efforts
and
lauded
him
for
his
contribution
to
his
son's
journey.
"When
I
first
heard
Devansh
sing,
I
was
stunned
by
his
beautiful
voice.
I
can't
find
words
to
share
how
beautifully
he
sings.
I
want
to
give
his
dad
the
credit
for
his
wonderful
performance;
your
hard
work
truly
shines
through
in
Devansh's
singing,"
Danish
said
in
a
statement
as
released
by
the
channel.