Superstar Singer 3 Contestants Name, Photo: Who Is Devansh Bhate? Neha Kakkar Goes Gaga As He Sings Ketaki

Superstar Singer 3 contestant name with photo: It's difficult to keep calm as Sony Entertainment Television is all set to launch a new season of its popular reality show. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Superstar Singer.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH SUPERSTAR SINGER 3 ON TV AND OTT?

The homegrown kids singing reality show will hit the airwaves from March 9, 2024 at 8pm on weekends on Sony TV. If you're unable to watch the show on TV, you can catch the episode online on SonyLIV.

The episode will be available for streaming on the leading OTT platform. Superstar Singer season 3 has promised to find out the 'Sangeet Ke Naye Hunar, Jo Banenge Kal Ke Darohar,' in the new edition. While Neha Kakkar has been confirmed as the 'Super Judge', there will be five captains in the show.

Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Mohd Danish, Sayali Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, who were seen in Indian Idol, will lead their teams. Bharti Singh's husband and comedian-writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa has also confirmed that he will host the new season.

WHO IS DEVANSH BHATE- MEET SUPERSTAR SINGER 3 CONTESTANT

Devansh Bhate, who hails from from Pune, delivered a rocking performance on the song 'Ketaki Gulab Juhi' from the film 'Basant Bahar'. Guess what? His power-packed performance generated a massive response from Neha Kakkar.

The singer was left stunned by his mesmarising act. Neha Kakkar said in a statement as quoted as saying by ETimes., "I'm truly astonished by Devansh's performance and the fact that such a powerful voice is emanating from someone so young. It's hard to fathom that you, at such a young age, delivered such an impactful rendition of this song."

Neha Kakkar added that Devansh was dedicated towards the craft and one can easily gauge the same from his performance on Superstar Singer new season.

WHAT DEVANSH BHATE FATHER SAID ABOUT HIS TRAINING DURING COVID-19?

Devansh's father shared a revelation in front of the judge and studio audience. He revealed that he was keen to provide proper training to his son even when he closed his musical classes during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Captain Mohd Danish acknowledged Devansh's father's efforts and lauded him for his contribution to his son's journey. "When I first heard Devansh sing, I was stunned by his beautiful voice. I can't find words to share how beautifully he sings. I want to give his dad the credit for his wonderful performance; your hard work truly shines through in Devansh's singing," Danish said in a statement as released by the channel.