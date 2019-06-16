Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Witnesses A Jump; Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Enters!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kundali Bhagya has retained its top slot with 2.9 TRP ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fourth place with 2.6 ratings.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the second spot, while Super Dancer Chapter 3 has dropped to the third spot. Both the shows have managed to get 2.6 ratings.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalta Hai

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped to the fifth place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has returned to the TRP chart (sixth place). The Star Plus shows have managed to get 2.0 and 1.9 TRP ratings.

Tujhse Hai Raabta & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has occupied the seventh place, while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed the eighth spot. Both the shows have managed to get 1.9 ratings.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has occupied the ninth place, while Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has entered the 10th spot. Both the shows have grabbed 1.7 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.7, 1.3, 1.5 and 0.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kavach 2, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.5, 0.6, 1.0 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.