Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer Drop; Tujhse Hai Raabta Enters Top 10 Slot!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 10 (March 2- March 8) are out. Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 remains steady on the top slot, while Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer have dropped down. Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta re-enters top 10 slot. Star Plus Divya Drishti and Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya are out of top 10 slot. Among channels Star Plus, Colors TV, Sony TV and Zee TV have retained their first four places.
Top Three Shows
Colors' show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 is strong at the first spot. Colors' Naagin 3 has occupied the second spot, while the third place is occupied by Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. The shows have managed to get 3.3, 2.6 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Kumkum Bhagya
While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to occupy seventh place, Kumkum Bhagya is out of top 10 slot. The shows have managed to get 2.0 and 1.9 TRP ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
While Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at eight spot, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its 10th spot. The shows have managed to get 2.0 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer
Sony TV shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer Chapter 3 have witnessed major drop. The shows have managed to occupy fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Both the shows have managed to get 2.0 ratings.
Divya Drashti & Tujhse Hai Raabta
While Star Plus' Divya Drashti is out of top 10 slot, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has re-entered top 10 slot. Both The shows have managed to get 1.8 and 1.9 TRP ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, The Voice and Ishqbaaz have managed to get 1.3, 1.0 and 1.3 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.2, 1.7 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus - 166
2. Colors TV - 149
3. Sony TV - 134
4. Zee TV - 126
5. SAB TV - 101
6. Star Bharat - 70
7. &TV - 49
Top 20 Shows
1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (Colors TV)
2. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
4. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
5. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
6. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
