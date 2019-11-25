Latest TRP Ratings: Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Jumps To 3rd Spot; Dance Plus & Bigg Boss Enter Chart

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the second spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot. Both shows have managed to fetch 2.9 TRP ratings.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & Choti Sarrdaarni

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has jumped to the third spot on the TRP chart whereas Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the sixth spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.6 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the fourth spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy the fifth spot. Both shows have managed to get 2.5 ratings.

Dance Plus 5 & Bigg Boss 13

Star Plus' Dance Plus 5 and Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13 have entered the TRP chart. Dance Plus 5 is at the seventh spot with 2.3 ratings. Bigg Boss 13 weekday episodes have got 1.8 ratings while the weekend episodes have grabbed 2.2 ratings.

Kaun Banega Crorepati & The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed drops. The shows have occupied the eighth and 10th place with 2.0 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus & Colors TV

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 2.2, 1.2, 1.3, 0.8, 1.7, 1.7 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.

Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.8, 0.9 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.