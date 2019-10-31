Nia Sharma's Lehenga Catches Fire During Diwali Celebration; Actress Escapes Unhurt!

Nia Sharma's lehenga catches fire during Diwali celebrations | FilmiBeat

While Bollywood celebrities are sharing happy pictures of themselves during Diwali celebrations and flooding the internet with their parties, actor Nia Sharma's story did not really go as planned. While attending a Diwali party, Nia Sharma's lehenga caught fire. Pictures of her half-burnt lehenga are taking the internet by storm.

It will only be fair to say that she is one of the most stylish actors of Telly town and has never failed to look gorgeous in her beautiful outfits. The actress enjoyed the Diwali bash with her fans and friends and in a video, she can be seen dancing gracefully. Check out the Instagram photo here.

The Diwali celebration was halted when her lehenga caught fire from a diya. However, the actor didn't suffer any injuries, and the fire was put out immediately. While sharing the pictures of the lehenga, Nia Sharma wrote, "The power of a diyaaaaa! caught fire in a second. I got saved by the layers in my outfit or maybe some force that guards you and protects you." (sic) Well, we cannot be anymore happier after coming to know that no one was hurt during the accident.

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Nia was recently in the headlines when it was revealed that she will be playing the lead in Naagin 4 and fans are already excited to see her as the shape-shifting snake. Ekta Kapoor shared the same on Twitter and wrote, "Welcome to the world of Naagins "Nia Sharma" @Theniasharma #Naagin- Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel only on @ColorsTV Coming Soon." (sic)

