 »   »   »  Rochelle Rao On Kapil Sharma: Ginni Chatrath Has Brought A Lot Of Happiness In Kapil’s Life

Rochelle’s Character On TKSS 2

Regarding her character, the actress told the entertainment portal, "Viewers identify Lottery as the glam element of the show. So, they will see that and there is a lot more. We have new people, the look is different and fans are in for a treat."

Rochelle On Her Marriage

Rochelle got married to Keith about six months ago. Regarding her marriage and new home, she said, "It is very exciting. We're doing the place keeping in mind each other's tastes and requirements. Marriage is very comforting in the sense that you share everything from big responsibilities to the smallest of things."

Ginni Has Brought A Lot Of Happiness In Kapil’s Life

As to how marriage and Ginni have changed Kapil, she said, "Marriage has brought that sense of stability. You have that sense of assurance that there is someone to share all your good and bad days. Ginni has brought a lot of happiness in his life. He is fitter and more disciplined. In fact, he tries to finish work on time so that he can devote time at home. This happens to all of us and it is a positive change."

How Is It Like Working With Kapil?

The actress also revealed to IANS, about how it is like to work with Kapil. She had said, "Kapil is somebody who really takes the time to make sure that everybody is comfortable and understood well. He is always particular about where the gag or script is going, and we are always having a lot of fun on set!"

‘Our Set Is A Really Fun Environment To Be On’

She further added, "Kapil has overall set a very good habit of everyone just being together as a team, working together and building the script together as well as having some good laughs even while rehearsing. There is no hierarchy, no ego battles and just none of that. Our set is a really fun environment to be on, and it of course starts with him. It's always felt like family to work with him."