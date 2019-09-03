Sanaya, Drashti & Others At Arjun Bijlani's Home For Ganpati Celebration; Ekta Enjoys With Girl Gang
Yesterday (September 2), on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, many television celebrities like Arjun Bijlani and Ekta Kapoor welcomed 'Bappa' home. Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Drasthi Dhami, Nia Sharma, Gautam Hegde, Mouni Roy Raai Lakshmi, Aamir Ali Hussain Kuwajerwala, Sharad Kelkar, his wife Keerti Gaekwad and others visited Arjun's home for the celebration.
Also, Ridhima Pandit, Mouni Roy, Vikas Gupta, Pearl V Puri, Krishna Mukherjee, Krystle D'souza and others visited Ekta Kapoor's house for Ganpati celebration. Take a look at the pictures.
Sanaya & Mohit At Arjun’s House
Sanaya Irani and her husband Mohit Sehgal shared pictures as they visited Arjun Bijlani's home for Ganpati celebration. In her post, Sanaya asked fans to opt for eco-friendly Ganesha idols.
Sanaya & Drashti At Arjun’s Home For Ganpati Celebration
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress and Sanaya's bestie, Drashti Dhami also visited the Arjun and Neha's house. Drashti shared group picture and selfies snapped with Sanaya and Mohit.
Nia Sharma
Arjun's Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Nia Sharma also visited his house. She looked simple yet beautiful in a white salwar. She tied her hair in a bun and decorated it with gajra.
Mouni Roy
Naagin actress Mouni Roy was seen posing with Arjun Bijlani during the celebration. Mouni looked phenomenal in a silvery white Anarkali dress.
TV Celebs At Ekta’s House
Mouni also visited Ekta Kapoor's house, where she and her other girl gang - Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit, Harleen Sethi, Urvashi Dholakia, Krishna Mukherjee and Krystle D'souza - were seen having fun.
Dream Girls
Ekta shared the video and captioned, "All the ‘DreamGirls' in the houseeee!! Tera ko main Teriiii.. Sachii? Smoochiee!! #DreamGirl." - (sic)
Ekta’s Girl Gang
In another video shared by Anita, Krystle was seen asking Ekta as to how she lost so much weight. While Ekta replied, "Diet", Ridhima and Anita asked, "Keto". Ekta then gave a hilarious response, after which the girls had a big laugh. Watch Ekta's response in Anita's video (below) which she captioned as, "Some girls are such cheaters I tell ya! Our permanent diet! #Pizzaaa #icecream #chocolates." - (sic)
