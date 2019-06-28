Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2: Tejasswi Prakash Reacts On Show Going Off Air; Will There Be Season 3?

Why Silsila Makers Are Shutting Down The Show?

When asked as to why the makers are wrapping up the show even though the viewers are loving it, she told Spotboye, "It was only originally supposed to be a 60-episode show but got an extension of 20 and then again 20, which made it a 100-episode show. Now, that is a long duration on digital space."

Tejasswi Says…

"We know that the audience is liking the show but every season has a story, we can't drag it infinitely. That is the reason why a lot of daily soaps lose their charm. If the audience still wants to watch it, then why not a new season?"

So, Is Season 3 In The Pipeline?

For this, Tejasswi replied, "I really don't know if the third season is coming. But if it does and I get approached, I will surely be a part of it. Although we haven't shot our last episode yet and 20 days are still remaining."

Tejasswi Says She Will Miss Kunal, Aneri & Rohan!

When asked as to what she will miss about the show, she said, "I will miss everything about it because it's so real. Right from our take on problems, kapde jo ham normal zindagi mein pehante hai waise hi show mein hai, to keeping the locations realistic- you can relate to a lot of things. Other than that, I am going to miss Aneri, Kunal, Rohan- we all bonded really well and used to chill together a lot."