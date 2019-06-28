English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2: Tejasswi Prakash Reacts On Show Going Off Air; Will There Be Season 3?

    By
    |

    Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, which was aired on Voot, is now being aired on Colors TV, owing to the popularity of the show. The show that stars Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar, Kunal Jaisingh, Aneri Vajani and Rohan Gandotra in the lead roles, is loved by fans, especially Mishti and Ruhaan's (MisHaan) love story. Although the show is loved by the viewers, the makers have decided to pull the plug! While talking to Spotboye, Tejasswi reacted to the show going off air. Read on to know what she said when asked whether we can expect Season 3 of the show!

    Why Silsila Makers Are Shutting Down The Show?

    When asked as to why the makers are wrapping up the show even though the viewers are loving it, she told Spotboye, "It was only originally supposed to be a 60-episode show but got an extension of 20 and then again 20, which made it a 100-episode show. Now, that is a long duration on digital space."

    Tejasswi Says…

    "We know that the audience is liking the show but every season has a story, we can't drag it infinitely. That is the reason why a lot of daily soaps lose their charm. If the audience still wants to watch it, then why not a new season?"

    So, Is Season 3 In The Pipeline?

    For this, Tejasswi replied, "I really don't know if the third season is coming. But if it does and I get approached, I will surely be a part of it. Although we haven't shot our last episode yet and 20 days are still remaining."

    Tejasswi Says She Will Miss Kunal, Aneri & Rohan!

    When asked as to what she will miss about the show, she said, "I will miss everything about it because it's so real. Right from our take on problems, kapde jo ham normal zindagi mein pehante hai waise hi show mein hai, to keeping the locations realistic- you can relate to a lot of things. Other than that, I am going to miss Aneri, Kunal, Rohan- we all bonded really well and used to chill together a lot."

    Most Read: Ishqbaaz's Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna Share Heartfelt Posts As The Show Clocks Three Years!

    More SILSILA BADALTE RISHTON KA 2 News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue