Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's Co-Star Aneri Vajani: I See All The Qualities Of A Winner In Her

Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its finale. Tejasswi Prakash is one of the strong contestants of this season. Several celebrities have extended their support to the Swaragini actress. And one of them is her Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 actress Aneri Vajani. The actress had often supported her by sharing her views on her Instagram story. Recently, the Anupamaa actress shared her views on Tejasswi's game in the house.

Just like Tejasswi's Swaragini co-star Namish Taneja, Her SBRK 2 co-star Aneri called Tejasswi all in one package, entertaining and courageous. She added that she sees all qualities of a winner in her.

Aneri was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "Tejasswi is an all in one package. She is entertaining, she's courageous, she's formed bonds and been all out in tasks. I see all the qualities of a winner in her."

Earlier, Namish too had supported Tejasswi and said that she is ruling everyone's heart. He also said that it would be wrong to say that she is faking her relationship with Karan Kundrra to get ratings!

Tejasswi, who has become a household name with her show Swaragini, surprised everyone by choosing unique shows. From doing controversial show Pehredaar Piya Ki (Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya) to doing mythological show Karn Sangini, romantic drama SBRK 2, stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and now controversial reality show BB 15, the actress has time and again proved her mantle!

