Zee Rishtey Awards 2019 Winners List: Sriti Jha, Shabbir, Dheeraj, Shraddha & Others Bag Awards

Sriti & Shabbir

Apparently, Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia, who have been entertaining the viewers as Pragya and Abhi in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, bagged the Best On Screen Jodi award.

Shraddha & Dheeraj

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, who walked the red carpet in black attires, bagged Best Jodi award. The duo play Preeta and Karan in Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha shared the picture on her Instagram story.

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega shared a few videos and revealed that the show bagged three awards - Best Female, Best Saas and Best Show. She thanked fans for their love and support.

Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh, who plays the role of Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta, dazzled the red carpet in purple shimmer dress. The actress bagged the Best Beti award.

Vikram Ghai

Monica Khanna, who plays the role of Kabir's sister-in-law, Zeenat in Ishq Subhan Allah shared a picture and captioned, "@Vikramnaaz And he won the best director. Much deserving. More power to you." - (sic)

Mugdha & Krishna

Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul, who play the roles of Prachi (Abhi and Pragya's daughter) and Ranbir in Kumkum Bhagya, bagged Best Naya Jodi award.

Shaan Writes...

Shaan shared a picture and captioned it, "Glad to have won #zeerishteyawards2019 for Best Judges Panel SRGMPLillChamps !!! Congratulations co judges @richasharmaofficial and @amaal_mallik !!! Thankyou @zeetv !!!" - (sic)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Special Award

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer, Rajan Shahi shared a picture of the award and wrote, "STARTED MY JOURNEY IN 1993 WITH ZEE NETWORK # #THANKS #A SPECIAL MENTION MEANS A LOT." - (sic)

Shweta Mahadik

Shweta Mahadik shared a couple of pictures and captioned it, "Finallllllyyyyyyyy........ after 15 loonggggg years , my first award everrrrrrr. Shraddha saboori . Thankyou @ved14aug @zeetv @vaibhavsingh182019 @sudhirthewriter @manasvi88 @vidhii_tandon @shwetsumanbhardwaj @e_gaur @syed_sehrish_ali @rashmiguptaa09 .... #guddantumsenahopayega has given me everything I longed for all these years. Can't thankyou guys enough 😘😘😘😘😘😘 #durgajindal#shwetamahadik#guddantumsenahopayega#zeetv." - (sic)

Sehrish Ali

Sehrish Ali wrote, "Oh my god!!!!! Thank u Allah pak! Thank u Maa papa and Azam and Piyu! Thank u @ved14aug @e_gaur Thanks to my writers @sudhirthewriter @manasvi88 @shwetsumanbhardwaj Thank u @vaibhavsingh182019 🤗🤗🤗 Thank u my babies! @shwetmahadik and @rashmiguptaa09 @officialkanikamann @nishantsinghm_official for being such amazing coactors❤️❤️ Last but not the least My fans! My viewer ! Thank u for loving me as laxmi❤️❤️❤️ This is the first but inshaallah many more to come!!!!Yayyyyy!!!! #happiness #thankful #sehrish #lakshmi #gratitude." - (sic)