Aditya Narayan & Shweta's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin; Couple Look Adorable At Roka Ceremony

Aditya Narayan & Shweta Look Adorable At Roka Ceremony

In the picture, Aditya is seen all smiles with his fiancée Shweta and their families. At the ceremony, Aditya looks dapper in a grey shirt and denim while Shweta looks pretty in a pink salwar suit. The couple has shagun in their hands.

Aditya Makes Official Announcement

Just a day ago, Aditya had shared an adorable picture snapped with Shweta, and had announced the good news that they are getting married in December.

The Indian Idol host and singer had captioned the picture as, "We are getting married! ❤️ I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December 🙏🏼 P.S. कहा था ना.. कभी ना कभी तो मिलोगे कहीं पे हमको यक़ीन है 😋."

Aditya & Shweta To Dance To 'Pehla Nasha'

In an interview with BT, Aditya had revealed that he and Shweta are extremely excited about their big day. But due to pandemic, only close friends and family members will be a part of their wedding. He added that the sangeet function will be on the day of the reception, which will include performances by the entire family. Aditya also said that they will be dancing to his father's song 'Pehla Nasha' from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar as it was love at first site for him when he met Shweta.

The singer also revealed that their wedding outfits are designed by Shweta as she is also a fashion designer.

Proposal Plan

Aditya revealed that he had planned to propose Shweta at an exotic beach destination in March 2020 and had kept the ring ready since December 2019. Their flights were also booked, but just a few hours before their departure they got the news that Maldives was under lockdown. So he couldn't get officially engaged then. Recently, the duo went on a short holiday to Lonavala and it is there that he surprised her by popping the question and slipping the ring on her finger.

Honeymoon Plan

For their honeymoon, Aditya has planned to go to Gulmarg, Kashmir, as Shweta loves skiing. About his father's statement, he said, "My father was just kidding when he said that I should be doubly sure. Obviously, if you are getting married, it is a responsibility that you are accepting, and he felt that I should be ready for it. People blew the entire comment out of proportion. I am the only son and my parents couldn't have been happier that their son is getting married."