Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Wearing ‘Om’ Printed Pyjamas; Netizens Ask Her To Respect The Symbol

Ankita Lokhande recently took to her social media account to share a post where has got her hair braided. The actress shared a string of pictures and, “In love with my braids Maaaa tere jaisa yaar kaha thanku maa totally loving it #braidstyles #meandmaa @vandanaphadnislokhande.” (sic)

Besides flaunting her braids, Ankita was seen donning a pyjama printed with 'Om’. As soon as the Pavitra Rishta star uploaded her pictures, she got trolled for her pyjamas.

Many folks took to her comments section to express their ire over her outfit choice. Many were of the opinion that she should not wear the 'Om’ printed pyjamas and must have respect for the mantra. Check out a few interesting comments garnered by the Instagram post below:

filmyselfie123: To be frank, Not good choice of trouser/pant. It is having 🕉 & you should respect it 🙏

gc.sanu: 💕💕💕mam but om lekha.huwa.is.kapdeko plz sarir pe nhi hamare sirpe hona chahie.baki aap samjha karo jay bhole om om om

jyotisao: But you should not wear this lower...isme mantra and om likha h

preetisaxenaa: Aisa lower pehanna jisme Om likha hua hai bahot galat hai. Ye apko khud sochna chahiye. U r not a child. U hv common sense. Pl use it.

nehagoyal9820: Apko om niche k cloths mei nahi pahenna chahiye

(Social media posts are not edited)

