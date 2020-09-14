Ankita Lokhande Supports #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand; Says It's Already Three Months Today

Ankita & Shweta Remember Sushant On His 3-Month Death Anniversary

Ankita tweeted, "Time flies fast . Life goes on at its own pace. But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant . #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #itsalready3monthstoday."

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also wrote, "The world screams #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand. How long before we find the whole truth?"

Ankita Lokhande Fulfills Sushant's Dream

Ankita also joined SSR initiative started by Sushant's sister Shweta, who had urged people to plant about 1000 trees in memory of SSR, which was a part of his dream. Ankita shared a few pictures and wrote, "Hatchi and mamma 😍 My partner In almost everything ❤️ Planting plants 🌱 It's our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream ❤️#plants4SSR."

Coming back to #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand, many fans have been supporting it and demanding justice for the late actor. Take a look at a few tweets.

"It's been 3months..💔Hello there.. are you okay? I know you are with beautiful angel maa.. so, Good i hope :) 🦋🧚‍♂‍🔱💫🙏 Miss you @itsSSR ❤ #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand."

"3 months of SSR's murder today. Nothing has changed since 14th June the black day! It still hurts,the pain is still unbearable. We are still fighting a battle of Justice n we won't stop unless we get him justice but TOGETHER ! Be Positive! Be United ! #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand."