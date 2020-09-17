Ankita Lokhande's Father Gets Hospitalised, Actress Wishes Him Good Health On Social Media

Ankita Lokhande recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of her father Shashikant Lokhande. Ankita’s dad was seen relaxing on his hospital bed in her Instagram story.

Reportedly Shashikant Lokhande was taken to a hospital on September 17 (Thursday) after his health deteriorated. The specific reasons and details about his illness is yet to be known.

It must be noted that Ankita has always been very open with her fans and followers on social media whilst giving a peek into her personal life. In the same vein, after her father’s hospitalization, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared a video of her father and wished him a speedy recovery by writing, "Get well soon paaa."

For the uninitiated, Ankita has been in the news these past months with regards to ex-boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. She has extended her unconditional support to the late actor’s family in their fight to bring justice to Sushant.

Ankita also joined SSR initiative started by Sushant's sister Shweta and shared a few pictures and wrote, "Hatchi and mamma 😍 My partner In almost everything ❤️ Planting plants 🌱 It's our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream ❤️#plants4SSR."

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Wearing 'Om’ Printed Pyjamas; Netizens Ask Her To Respect The Symbol

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande Supports #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand; Says It's Already Three Months Today