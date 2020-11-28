Bharti Singh To Be Banned From The Kapil Sharma Show Post Her Arrest In Drugs Case?

Recently, comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus case. As the viewers are aware, Bharti is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. As per Spotboye report, the channel has decided to ban Bharti Singh from Kapil's show.

Although there is no official confirmation about the same, it is being said that the channel wants to keep the comedy 'clean'. The report also suggests that Kapil, who is close to Bharti, has opposed the move to remove her from the show.

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "It's pretty much decided Bharti will be kept out of the show. Kapil's show is a family show. They need laughs free of controversy."

It has to be recalled that recently, Kapil Sharma had shut a troll that claimed that he might be arrested next over drugs, after his colleague Bharti. A Twitter user had tweeted, "Bharti ka kya haal hua? Tb jb tk pkdi nai gyi ..drugs nai leti thi.. Wo hi haal aapka h shayad jb tk pakde nai jao..no drugs (What happened to Bharti? Until she got caught, she said she did not take any drugs. I think it is the same case with you. Until you get caught, you say 'no drugs')"

This didn't go down well with Kapil, who had slammed the troll by replying, "Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote (Fatty, first get yourself a shirt that fits)." However, later the comedian-actor deleted the tweet.

For the uninitiated, the NCB had arrested Bharti and Haarsh after they seized small amount of ganja (cannabis) from their Mumbai residence. The duo was granted bail by a Magistrate court on November 23, 2020, after they submitted a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

