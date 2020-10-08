Bigg Boss 14 Day 4 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli’s Wardrobe Woes Cause Major Hullabaloo In The House

Bigg Boss 14 is off to a great start with all contestants coming into their own. Day 4 on Bigg Boss 14 begins with a huge fight over rationing of personal items. For the unversed, 'Toofani senior’ Hina Khan, can only allow seven items in total from the BB mall and there are 11 contestants in the house.

Nikki Tamboli alone demands two items. She states that she feels like wearing her ex-boyfriend’s T-shirt and boxers and seems unwilling to compromise with respect to her demands. Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rubina Dilaik are seen discussing Nikki and her attention-seeking tactics. Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia also echo the same opinion with the latter advising Eijaz Khan to not get emotional when it comes to her. In the meantime, Nikki says to the camera that she won’t compromise.

Senior Hina refuses to intervene and asks the freshers to sort it out amidst themselves and come to a consensus as to what is 'essential’ and who will get the items for the day. Soon senior Gauahar Khan tries to end the deadlock over personal items’ selection by stating that she won't let anyone eat until they come to conclusion.

Pavitra and Shehzad Deol try convincing Nikki and ask her to stop being selfish but to no anvil. Nikki's behaviour irks Pavitra and she lashes out at her and says that if she feels hungry, she will eat no matter what. All the commotion and 'no food’ punishment for everyone makes Nishant decide to let go of his item and to let Nikki can have her way. But the almost all contestants refuse to accept Nishant’s decision saying that she will never learn and that they are okay about not eating.

Later, Bigg Boss asks 'Jewel Thief’ task winner Abhinav Shukla if he would want to give up his immunity in exchange of his wife and contestant Rubina Dilaik getting the 'accepted fresher’ tag. Abhinav rejects the offer and as a result, Bigg Boss reiterates that Rubina will continue to live outside the house, in the garden area.

At 4 pm in the afternoon, senior Sidharth Shukla advises Nikki to give up her demands and let others have their way for the day. She agrees and the house gets to eat food.

