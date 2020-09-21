Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Was Supposed To Enter Stage With Hina & Sidharth, But His Name Was Struck Off!

Vikas Gupta needs no introduction! The producer became popular among audiences with his Bigg Boss 11 stint. He was known as the mastermind in Bigg Boss 11 house and had also bagged the second place. He has been associated with the show since the past three seasons. As per ETimes TV reports, the producer was supposed to enter Bigg Boss 14 stage, but his name was struck off from the guest list!

Apparently, the stage was secretly set for Vikas Gupta to enter. He was supposed to enter with Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan and was told about the same. Vikas was also ready for it. It is being said that the producer had put a few other projects on the back burner to accommodate dates for the show. But looks like the makers had some other plan as he didn't find his name in the final list that too at the last minute!

A source was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "It is a mystery why Vikas' name was struck off, more or less at the last minute. One wonders who did this to him and why. It was not in good taste, especially if you consider that his presence in the last 3 seasons- Season 11, 12 and 13- garnered good TRP."

However, Vikas is okay with it! He said, "Yes, I was approached for Bigg Boss 14 and I was game for it. Seems, they changed their mind. I am not going now. But it's okay."

