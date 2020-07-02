Debina Bonnerjee On Resuming Aladdin Shoot: ‘I Was Feeling Panicky Initially But I Am Better Now’

Debina Bonnerjee recently went back to shoot for Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga after a break of more than three months. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up and revealed how she felt resuming shoot for the Sony Sab show whilst adding that all precautions have been taken care of but one has to continue being alert.

Debina shared "So, for the last two days, I have been feeling very anxious while shooting and I was almost feeling a lot of panic as well, but today seems a little better.”

She continued, "For me, the thought to myself was that being busy and having work is the most pleasant thing that can happen to an individual in this situation, and I am that blessed one. But here is something that we need to overcome, yet keep our guards strong and not let loose at all. Today is a day that I am shooting with the rest of the cast and even as actors, we are maintaining a good social distance during our scenes!"

Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur, who played the role of Yasmine on the fantasy show decided to quit because of the Coronavirus crisis. The actress has been replaced by Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai's Ashi Singh. Regarding her exit, Avneet told TOI, "I decided to leave the show because of the coronavirus crisis. I suffered from dengue last year but resumed work despite my immunity not being strong. There was the stress of preparing for my board exams, too, at that time. It made me really weak. So, I am scared of resuming shoots at the moment. My parents and I decided that it's better for me to quit. I am sad, but health comes first."

ALSO READ: Siddharth Nigam On Resuming Aladdin Shoot: I Am Doing My Makeup & Carrying Sanitizer All The Time