Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia On Getting Trolled For Her School Uniform Picture: It Was A Mistake

Doordarshan's mythological show Ramayan and it's characters are still loved by fans. If the actors are seen in bold avatar, they face trolling, as they have that particular image in their mind and do not want their idols to be seen in any other avatar. The same thing happened with Dipika Chikhlia, who became a household name with her role of Sita in Ramayan.

Recently, the actress had shared a few pictures with her friends in which she was seen wearing a white shirt, skirt, sneakers and a necktie. Dipika was trolled for the same and some even advised her not wear such clothes as they idolise her as 'devi'. In one of the pictures, she was also seen holding a drink, which made many ask as to what is she drinking. Dipika has deleted the pictures and has reacted to trolls.



In an interview with ETimes TV, the actress said that she never want to hurt her fans and posting those pictures was a mistake.

When asked if she expected that she would be trolled after putting up a picture in school uniform, she said that she didn't expect it and if she had, she wouldn't have posted the pictures.

She realised that people had got unhappy and there's enough happening in the world, and thought why add one more issue, hence, deleted the pictures.

She said, "I am feeling bad that I have been trolled. I am feeling bad that I have hurt my fans' sentiments. I am aware that people see me as Sita and not as Dipika. I am not justifying what I have done. I am clear that it was a mistake on my part. I am not trying to evade my larger-than-life image and explain that main insaan hoon."

She also clarified that was not drinking alcohol and is not into alcohol. The actress added that it was just a small get-together between old friends getting into a nostalgic mood.

Dipika concluded by saying, "People don't see me as a human being and an actor. But it has a flip side. I do get work. I get invited to many events. I don't go dressed up as Sita in those events. You will always see me in a saree. I love sarees. I also feel that I look the best in saree."