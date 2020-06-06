Divyanka Tripathi Rubbishes Reports Of Her Doing Naagin 5!

Naagin 5 has been in news ever since Ekta Kapoor announced that they will cast actors soon for the show. Many speculations regarding the Naagin 5 cast are doing the rounds. Recently, it was said that Divyanka Tripathi will be seen in the show. However, the actress has rubbished the reports.

The reports suggested that Divyanka will be seen playing the negative role. The actress was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I don't even know how this rumour started. Not sure about others but I am not part of it."

Replying to one of her fans who posted the report on Twitter, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, "Nope... False News."

The report also had suggested that Kratika Sengar will be seen as a naagin while Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up, Asim Riaz will be seen as Mouni Roy's son in the fifth season. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Earlier, reports suggested that the makers are in talks with Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang. Apparently, Mahek Chahel and Dipika Kakar were also approached for the show.

Also, as soon as the Creative Head of the show, Mukta Dhond revealed the first look, many fans wanted makers to rope-in Hina Khan in the supernatural show.

But since nothing is confirmed yet, all we can say is to wait and watch!

