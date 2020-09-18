Ekta Kapoor: It’s The Masses Who Make Content Hit Or Flop

Ekta Kapoor, as a content creator and producer, has been widely successful in all three entertainment domains - television, films and OTT, and is also popularly known as 'content czarina'. She has changed the landscape of the Indian entertainment industry in all three formats.

The content she brings caters to the audiences across different age groups and demography. Recently, when Ekta was asked about what exactly goes into creating content, she was quoted saying, "I revel and enjoy every kind of entertainment. Content differs from domain to domain - be it television, films, or OTT, but eventually, it's the audience that decides the fate of the content that you create for their consumption."

With her belief, "It's the masses who make content hit or flop," she admits that she makes what people want to see. In 2019, her film Dream Girl was a success in movie space, Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most-watched shows in the television arena, and also, she holds the credit to many successful projects namely, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, M.O.M - Mission Over Mars, Broken But Beautiful which launched on the OTT app.

Ekta adds, "As a creative individual, the idea is to cater to the audience in terms of their age groups and entertainment domain. It doesn't necessarily need to be the same content for everyone. I am mostly interested in creating something that has got a mass appeal, but at the same time, the idea is to present the narrative differently, something the audience has not seen before."

As per the Q1 FY21 results, ALTBalaji continues to dominate the Hindi language OTT market with direct subscription revenue that has grown by ~90% year on year. With 65% of its consumers coming from the non-metro and tier 2/tier 3 towns and cities, ALTBalaji has established a clear positioning as platform of the masses - Hindi Masaledaar Content for India and Hindi Speaking Diaspora.

From starting a successful production house to introducing breakthrough content, Ekta is constantly transforming the three formats of content which are popular as well as successful.