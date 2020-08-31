Gaurav Chopraa's Father Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Days After Actor Lost His Mother To Cancer
Television actor Gaurav Chopraa's mother recently passed away after testing positive for COVID-19, who was also a cancer patient. And now, the actor shared on social media that he has also lost his father to coronavirus like his mother on August 29.
The Times of India quoted Gaurav as saying, “I could have broken down after losing my mother, but I had to stay strong for my father. Even after this tragedy, I am trying to keep things together and make the right decision. I am trying to support those in my family who are emotionally breaking down, trying to do as much as I can.”
He went on to add, “There have been times when I felt that I would collapse. But you have to then focus on your family, stay strong for them. There were few good days, and it felt like he would get better in a couple of days. Then there were bad days, and we kept hoping for better days. But after being on ventilator since 11th, he passed away on 29th."
For the unversed, Gaurav’s parents had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago and were being treated at two different hospitals in Delhi. The actor shared a heart-warming post in his father’s memory on Instagram today.
For the unversed, Gaurav's parents had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago and were being treated at two different hospitals in Delhi. The actor shared a heart-warming post in his father's memory on Instagram today.
Shri Swatantra Chopra My Hero. My idol. My inspiration. . Will I ever manage to be a millionth of a man that he was ? Don't think so.. The ideal man , the ideal son,the ideal brother, a man who always put family above EVERYTHING else. An ideal father ...it took me 25 years to even come to terms with the fact that all fathers are not like him.. That he was special .. I was blessed..and as his son that's the legacy I have inherited...loved and respected so so much more than I ever will be..a celebrity in its true terms. As a child , me walking down the street or the market always knew that I was recognised as his son. By all. That the shopkeeper will greet me and take lesser money because I was his son...was something that i was used to.. This : when he didn't even know of their existence. It was a regular affair to find some unknown person at our gates bringing along a guest who was looking for our house. All you had to say was "Chopra Saab's house? " And anybody in that vast radius would bring you to the correct place. The love ,warmth and generosity that he had .. the idealism, the strength... An ideal husband..devoted his entire existence towards making my mother better in these last four years. To the point of getting a disease trying to protect her and then leaving all of us to keep her company.. She left us on the 19th and he did on the 29 th.. 10 days ..and they're both gone.. A void , vacuum that no amount of time will ever fill... #MerePapa
