Hina Khan Says She Felt Like Baby While Shooting For Naagin; Adds She's Fascinated By Dheeraj's Role

The much-awaited supernatural show Naagin 5 will be premiered tomorrow (August 9, 2020). Hina Khan will be seen playing the role of Sarvashreshtha Adi Naagin. This is the first time, the actress will be doing a supernatural show and said that she felt like baby while shooting for it. She also revealed that she is fascinated by Dheeraj Dhoopar's role (Cheel Aakash) and would love to play it, if given a chance.

Hina was quoted by IANS as saying, "Honestly, I felt like a baby again. Although I have an experience of a good 11 years now, I felt like a baby because 'Naagin' is not like a normal family drama soap. It is a very technical show."

She further added, "You really have to imagine stuff. In most parts we shoot against green screens. So, for me it has been a different experience and I really loved it. I am glad that I am exploring this."

As we revealed earlier, Mohit Malhotra plays the role of Hriday Naag, Hina aka the shape-shifting serpent's love interest, while Dheeraj (Cheel) plays the role of the main antagonist in the show, he will be seen essaying the character of an eagle.

During virtual press conference, Hina said that if she had to choose a part to essay, it would be Dheeraj's role as it has many shades. She also mentioned that she likes playing the antagonist as there are many shades to explore.

Apparently, Hina, Mohit and Dheeraj's roles are cameos. It is being said that Surbhi Chandna will play reincarnated version of Hina.

Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

(With IANS Inputs)

