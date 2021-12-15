Exclusive: Ishita Dutta’s Show Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani To Go Off-Air

Of late, there has been lots of chatter regarding Star Plus show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei going off-air due to low TRPs. Now, we have similar news from Colors TV as well.

As per Filmibeat sources, the musical drama Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani starring Ishita Dutta, Harshad Arora and Karan Suchak too might face the axe in the early part of the new year, again due to familiar suspects (low rating numbers).

This expensive show is only rating 1.1 TVR, which is not good; hence, such a call was always on the cards. However, the power to have yet to take a final decision quipped our Khabru.

When asked about the possible replacement show, our informed fly on the wall whispered that channel mandarins are contemplating whether to air their upcoming Chandigarh-based show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta (Udaariyaan fame) in place of TSBTSP at 9.30 pm or 10.30 pm, the slot which Bigg Boss 15 will vacate. The beginning and end of the Salman Khan-led reality show always marks a significant reshuffle in Colors FPC (programming chart).

We tried to get in touch with Ishita, Karan and Harshad but to no avail. Our messages to both the channel and the production house (Vipul Shah, Optymistix Entertainment) also came to nought.

Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani explores the heart-warming story of a sweet and simple Bengali girl, Kajol Mukherjee. She is all set to marry Arjun Sen, a handsome man from the corporate world.

However, Kajol's father passes away unexpectedly, forcing her to re-set her life. She then takes over the traditional role of a male-patriarch in the family. The story will then focus on her life's ups and downs and how she blocks them, balancing it with running relationships and growing responsibilities.

The channel had many expectations from Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, for Ishita is a known commodity, so if the show tanks so quickly (Had gone on-air only in late August), it might affect her market standing. Ishita's last outing Bepanah Pyaarr too, was an underperformer.