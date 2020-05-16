Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus At Top Spot & Doordarshan Witnesses Drop; Shri Krishna Enters The List

Uttar Ramayan & Mahabharat

DD National's Uttar Ramayan and DD Bharti's Mahabharat have grabbed the first two spots. The shows have managed to fetch 16.4 and 6.0 points, respectively.

Shri Krishna

Shri Krishna has made a grand entry to the list. The show, that is being aired on DD National, has grabbed the third spot with 5.8 points.

Mahabharat & Devon Ke Dev Mahadev

Star Plus' Mahabharat has dropped to the fourth spot with 3.5 points. Another new entry to the list is Star Plus' Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, which has grabbed the fifth spot and garnered 1.8 points.

Top 10 Channels

There has been major shuffling among the channels. Star Plus has grabbed the first place followed by Sony SAB, DD National, DD Bharti and Sony TV at the second to fifth places, respectively. The sixth to tenth places are occupied by Colors TV, Dangal TV, Star Utsav, Big Magic and &TV, respectively.