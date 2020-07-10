Mahima Makwana On Her Recent Health Scare: ‘People Around Me Could Only Think If I’m Infected’

Mahima Makwana who plays the lead role of Rani on Colors TV’s Shubharambh, recently took to her social media account to share a note about a health scare she had and how disappointed she is with people who were surrounding her at that moment.

Mahima wrote, “Has Corona divided us instead of uniting?’ Has Corona taken all the humanity or sensibilities that we cannot think otherwise? This morning, I woke up with a sudden chest-pain (centre and left).. ignored it and rushed to work. It was sudden and increased gradually that it panicked me. But what surprised me was some people around me could only think if I am infected, followed by behavioural changes and distancing. In the times like such, humanity and kindness is the most we need. You never know what impact your indirect actions could make.”

She went on to add, “Make sure you hold those tight who are there for you at your worst and love them, value them. Those actions speak louder than words. Right now, I am home, resting.. patiently waiting for the reports. Love a lil more, Mahima.” (sic)

Meanwhile, the actress also shared the new promo of her show recently as its all set to return with fresh episodes on screen from next week. “The wait is over, #Shubharambh begins from 13th July onwards, Monday to Friday.. 9pm only on COLORS. Aayenge Raja Rani ek saath, dene apni mushkilon ko umeed se jawaab! Dekhiye #Shubharambh ke naye episodes, 13th July se raat 9 baje. Anytime on @voot. @akshitsukhija @colorstv,” read the post.

