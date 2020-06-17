Mahima Makwana Says Producers Asked Her To Take 40% Pay Cut But She Didn’t Agree To It

The lockdown has forced everyone to do major changes in their personal and professional lives. As the readers are aware, shootings of the shows have been stalled due to the pandemic. But soon, many will resume shoots. While a few of them even decided to shut down their shows, some of them are forced to do major changes in their shows. Unfortunately, some cast and crew members even faced pay cuts due to COVID-19. Shubharambh actress, Mahima Makwana who also faced the same situation, recently opened up about the same to SpotBoyE.

Mahima revealed, "We haven't received the date but definitely got a call about shoots starting anytime soon. Along with that they have asked for a 25% pay cut which was 40% until last month. But that time I clearly told them no as 40% was too much. I could have lost my job but I didn't agree to it. If we are considering taking pay cuts then the makers should also make provisions for releasing artistes' payments as soon as possible. Right now, we just want to earn for survival."

She went on to add, "We need to understand that we actors this time will also be risking our life the most as we will be the ones who will not be able to wear masks all the time. I know it's completely the actors' choice of going back to shoot or not and I choose to go as it's already been 3 months that we haven't shot and I want to work. There are people losing out jobs in this pandemic and I don't want to be one of them. But if we are being asked to adjust, then the other party should also be flexible. And I would really like to wait for CINTAA's decision."

For the unversed, Mahima who plays the lead role of Rani on Colors TV’s Shubharambh also revealed that CINTAA has told actors to not agree to any pay cuts as of yet as they are working on the issue.

