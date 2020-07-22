Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi's Smriti Khanna Shares First Family Photo With Hubby Gautam And Baby Anayka

TV couple, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta became proud parents of a baby girl on April 15, 2020. It has to be recalled that Smriti and Gautam met on Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi sets and fell in love. After being in a relationship for some time, the duo got married in November 2017.

Since the arrival of their little princess, who they named Anayka, the new parents have been regularly sharing pictures of their adorable munchkin with fans and followers on social media.

And now, the couple has officially come together with their baby for their first ever family photo on Instagram. Smriti shared the beautiful snap where they all are adorning headbands and wrote, “The headband family 👨‍👩‍👧 #FirstFamilyPhoto #Twinning💛” (sic).

Smriti recently shared a few more pictures of baby Anayka on her birthday and wrote, “This has by far been the best birthday 💛 Forever grateful for this beautiful life! It’s a happy happy day coz it’s my mama’s birthday 🍰 @smriti_khanna” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the actress has also actively been sharing her post-partum weight loss journey online. But what really caught everyone’s attention was how quickly she managed to shed the pregnancy kilos. Netizens wanted in on her secret and she had shared and recommended the practice of prenatal yoga and walking. “Also, swimming is a great exercise during pregnancy esp in the third trimester. I used to swim 2-3 times a week in my 8th and 9th month,” she had added.

ALSO READ: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi's Smriti Khanna Opens Up About Her Post Pregnancy Body Transformation

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty Says Being A Mother Feels Surreal: At 45, To Have A Newborn, Takes Guts