      Mohsin Khan-Shivangi's Baarish Out: Shivin's Magical Chemistry & Melodious Song Will Impress You

      We have watched Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The couple, for the first time, is seen together in a music video 'Baarish', which released today (August 11, 2020). The romantic song is crooned by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. While the lyrics is penned by Kunaal Vermaa, Aditya Dev has produced the video, which has been directed by Arif Khan.

      Just like in their show YRKKH, in the music video too, Shivin (Shivangi+Mohsin) has impressed audiences with their magical chemistry. The fans are all praise for the song and are trending #BaarishWithShivin on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments!

      "Love Love Loved it❤❤❤❤@momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 Loved every bit of this song❤ You both are just fabulous, always a treat to watch you both on-screen, this is going to be a super duper hit😍❤#BaarishOutNow #ShivinInBaarish #Shivin #Baarish."

      "O my freaking god.. what the song it it. I just loovvveeeddddd it alot @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 You guys rocked the #Baarish. No one could ever do better than this...I've never watched any MV of anyone but this is something else. Love u to the infinity 😘😘 #BaarishOutNow.."

      "♥️Omg it's such a beautiful song 🥺@momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10. You guys , your chemistry♥️🔥The voice of payal dev and stebin Ben is so beautiful♥️The lyrics were so good kunal Verma💗Loved it 🥺 BAARISH OUT NOW #BaarishWithShivin."

      "Omg the song is so so beautiful. Music , lyrics, shivin's chemistry everything is just amazing. M jyada tarif nhi Kar skti abhi bcz muje jana h but pls go and watch this beautiful song. I'm sure u will definitely love it. #BaarishWithShivin."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Watch the song here!

      Read more about: mohsin khan shivangi joshi
