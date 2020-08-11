Mohsin Khan-Shivangi's Baarish Out: Shivin's Magical Chemistry & Melodious Song Will Impress You

Fans Impressed; Trend #BaarishWithShivin

Just like in their show YRKKH, in the music video too, Shivin (Shivangi+Mohsin) has impressed audiences with their magical chemistry. The fans are all praise for the song and are trending #BaarishWithShivin on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments!

Pooja

"Love Love Loved it❤❤❤❤@momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 Loved every bit of this song❤ You both are just fabulous, always a treat to watch you both on-screen, this is going to be a super duper hit😍❤#BaarishOutNow #ShivinInBaarish #Shivin #Baarish."

Payal

"O my freaking god.. what the song it it. I just loovvveeeddddd it alot @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 You guys rocked the #Baarish. No one could ever do better than this...I've never watched any MV of anyone but this is something else. Love u to the infinity 😘😘 #BaarishOutNow.."

Shivin_kaira

"♥️Omg it's such a beautiful song 🥺@momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10. You guys , your chemistry♥️🔥The voice of payal dev and stebin Ben is so beautiful♥️The lyrics were so good kunal Verma💗Loved it 🥺 BAARISH OUT NOW #BaarishWithShivin."

Tina

"Omg the song is so so beautiful. Music , lyrics, shivin's chemistry everything is just amazing. M jyada tarif nhi Kar skti abhi bcz muje jana h but pls go and watch this beautiful song. I'm sure u will definitely love it. #BaarishWithShivin."