Paras Chhabra & Akanksha Lock Horns Yet Again; Actor Slams His Ex & Asks 'Aur Kitna Publicity Legi'

One of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 13 was Paras Chhabra. The Badho Bahu actor was in the news for his ugly break-up with Akanksha Puri while he was in the house. He had blamed his ex for maligning his image by showing that she was taking care of all his necessities while he was in the house, which included his outfits and shoes. It has to be recalled that during one of the tasks, the actor had destroyed his expensive shoes in the house and later received a new pair again. Reports suggested that Akanksha had sent him those. She had also announced the same on social media. However, Paras said that she had didn't send him those. The duo also had fight over the payment dues for his stylist. Apparently, Akanksha used to pay the stylists while they were together, but stopped when she broke up with him.

Recently, an Instagram page leaked Akanksha's chats with the shoe brand, where she was seen in discussion with a stylist to borrow (not buy) the shoes. The captioned read, "Chats Screen gets out ! Was it well planned ro malgin @parasvchhabrra ???" Both actors locked horns yet again regarding the chat.

While Paras said that the truth has now come out, Akanksha said that the chat has nothing to do with the shoes that she gifted him during his stay in the Bigg Boss house. She added that it is incompletely posted.

She was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "The chats have been manipulated very well. There are chats with several brands and the collaboration was for another pair of shoes and not the red one. I bought the red shoes for around 4500 for him, which is not too expensive."

She further added, "The chats wherein I am talking about collaboration is for another pair of white shoes which were not used by him in the show and hence I had to refund an amount of 2100/- to the brand representative."

Akanksha concluded by saying that she has been talking/dealing with this topic for months, which she doesn't want to. She added that she is happy with her life and want to focus on her work. She added, "But guess he and his PR can't think of anything but me to get his interviews trending. They know with my name, they will get more views and more traffic to the article."

On the other hand, Paras shared a screenshot of an article which revealed the amount of the shoes and captioned it, "She claimed Rs 70,000/- ke shoes which was all over the news and what she is claiming right now that she has paid- 2100/- & 4500/- Ab aur kitni publicity legi sach saamne aa gaya.. You can't manipulate." (sic)

