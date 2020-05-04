Ramayan's Raavan Aka Arvind Trivedi Becomes Victim Of Death Hoax!

Bollywood actors, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor's deaths has shocked the entertainment industry. A few days ago, there were also rumours of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah being hospitalised, but the actor rubbished the reports, and revealed that he is at home observing the lockdown. Recently, Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan became an unlikely victim of death hoax! Many concerned fans took to social media to know if there was any truth to the news.

Arvind Trivedi's nephew, Kaustubh B Trivedi took to Twitter and revealed that his uncle is safe. He also requested people to stop spreading fake news.

Kaustubh tweeted, "Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks."

Even Arvind took to Twitter and informed fans that he is alright. He wrote, "प्रिय सर्वजन, लंकेश पूरी तरह ठीक हैं और सुरक्षित हैं। अनुरोध है कि फर्जी खबरें फैलाना बंद करें और कृपया उनके सकुशल होने की खबर फैलाएँ। धन्यवाद।#ArvindTrivedi."

The actor slammed the person who shared the tweet and asked him to apologise and delete the tweet. Arvind wrote, "This is terrible. Spreading news about someone's death without even verifying it is offensive. Please apologize and then delete this tweet🙏🏼🙏🏼"

Arvind Trivedi was loved for his performance as Raavan in Ramayan. Fans also welcomed him on Twitter and had trended #RavanOnTwitter.

Ramayan was one of the most-watched television shows. Recently, the channel revealed that the re-run was a major success, and it grabbed 77 million/7.7 crore views on April 16. It has also been topping the TRP chart ever since it was aired on Doordarshan. From today onwards, the show will be aired on Star Plus at 7.30 pm.

(Social media posts are not edited)

(Image Source: Twitter/Instagram)

Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Ramayan & Mahabharat Rule TRP Chart; Sony TV & Star Plus Enter Top 5 Slot

Also Read: TRP War On! Colors TV To Re-Run BR Chopra's Mahabharat; Is The Channel Following Star Plus?