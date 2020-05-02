TRP War On! Colors TV To Re-Run BR Chopra’s Mahabharat; Is The Channel Following Star Plus?

Mahabharat On Colors TV

Looks like Colors TV is also following Star Plus' footsteps! As per Tellychakkar report, Colors TV is planning to re-telecast BR Chopra's Mahabharat, which is currently being aired on DD Bharti.

Star Plus Vs Colors TV

As per BARC/TRP report, the mythological shows are ruling the chart, which in turn has turned profitable for the channel as well (Doordarshan is also topping the TRP chart). Looks like the two big channels, which are lagging behind, are planning to get back on track by re-running these two iconic mythological shows on their channels. Not just us, even netizens feel the same. Take a look at a few tweets!

Fans Tweets

Justforfun.india: top karne ki ninja technique.

Pooja: It's trp game.

Ronit Kumar: It's too early to air it again........insane and impulsive step taken by Star Plus if they're doing it for TRP.

Rahul & @Under_d_Cloud

Rahul Wadhwani: Re Run Seriously? Why? For TRP? @StarPlus I must tell you we the viewers are Not so mad that we see full season again. And I must say when you Telecast #Ramayana again at that time #UttarRamayan will be not completed so no one will watch Ramayana. It's good move to gain TRP...

@Under_d_Cloud: TRP paane ka ninja technique