RIP Arvind Trivedi: Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri Says ‘Even Though He Played Raavan, He Was A Pakka Ram Bhakt’

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who had played the role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, passed away today (October 6, 2021) due to a heart attack. He was 82, and is survived by his wife Nalini Trivedi. His demise indeed shocked the entire TV fraternity including his co-stars from the show, Ramayan.

Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramayan, mourned Arvind Trivedi's demise with Time of India. Sunil Lahri said that he was shocked after learning about Arvind Ji's demise. He said, "I had shared a post of the same friend with Arvind Ji on Twitter a few days back. Dipika (Chikhalia) and I had been plannng to go and meet Arvind bhai too. Twice we had planned. Once Dipika got busy and the other time Arvind Bhai had many guests at home so we had to postpone the visit. I just wish I had met him one last time."

The actor further revealed that Arvind Trivedi had joined Ramayan, after half of the show was shot. Sunil Lahri said that he was an avid devotee of Lord Rama. "Not many people know this but even though he played Raavan, he was a pakka Ram bhakt. Although he was a very big star in Gujarati cinema, he had no airs about it while shooting with us. He was very cordial with us throughout the shooting, a thorough gentleman. He was very positive in real life. Also, the way he played Raavan, I don't think anyone will ever be able to match up to his level," Sunil added.

Sunil Lahri also said that his bond with Arvind Trivedi grew with every passing day. He was like a guide and father figure for him. Talking about Arvind Trivedi, the actor had acted in several Hindi and Gujarati films. He had also featured in Vikram Aur Betaal and Vishwamitra.