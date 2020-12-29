Shararat Actress Shruti Seth Undergoes Emergency Surgery; Says ‘2020 Managed To Give Me & Family A Last Jolt’

Shruti Seth, who became a household name with her show Shararat, has apparently undergone an emergency surgery after she suffered some health complications. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram account in which she was seen lying on a hospital bed and posted a lengthy caption revealing 2020 gave her and her family a last jolt. She also urged fans to stay in the moment and not to take health for granted.

Shruti wrote, "Stay in the moment. So 2020 managed to give me and my family a last jolt, with me ending up in an emergency surgery. All my Christmas and new year travel plans have been suspended and here I am just giving thanks for averting a major health crisis. I guess I hadn't really learnt the lessons I was meant to; but now I have been schooled."

Sharing her learnings, she wrote, "-DO NOT TAKE YOUR HEALTH FOR GRANTED. EVER!

- Hospitals make you realise that beneath the vanity, the ego, the personality & the life experiences, we're all just biology. - Food is a drug just for the brain; the body can survive on a glucose drip - And I love food and I missed it so much. - Even the most basic bodily functions are the work of some incredible engineering so be grateful for just being able to open your eyes every morning or being able to fall asleep at night. - Be good to your body so it can't return the favour when you need it. -Count your blessings and hold on to people who love you and genuinely care about your well being."

She further wrote, "I'm just happy everything happened in good time and this is the last of what 2020 had in store for me. I actually have physical scars to remind me about the uniqueness of the year gone by. And I hope they remind to always say thanks! I'm sending all of you tonnes of love and positivity for the new year. May it treat us kindly.Wishing everyone a Happy New Year."

The actress concluded by thanking everyone, even those whom she personally do not know, for their love and blessings.

Click here to read Shruti Seth's complete post

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Former Contestant Pavitra Punia Jets Off To Delhi After Learning About Her Father's Sudden Fall

Also Read: Maddam Sir Actress Gulki Joshi Opens Up About Her Battle With COVID-19, Says It Has Changed Her As A Person