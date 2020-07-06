Sony TV’s Mere Sai Crew Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Shooting Temporarily Stalled!
As we revealed earlier, many television actors have already resumed work. A few actors revealed on social media that their show's producers are taking necessary precautions due to the Coronavirus crisis. As per a Pinkvilla report, recently, Mere Sai crew member was tested positive for Coronavirus and the shooting of the show was temporarily stalled.
Two Cases Identified On Star Pravah’s show Sah Kutumb Saha Parivaar Sets
Also, the entire team was asked to be in quarantine for a few days. The report also suggests that two more cases were identified on the sets of Star Pravah's show Sah Kutumb Saha Parivaar and the team was asked to quarantine themselves for at least seven days.
Mere Sai producer Nitin Vaidya confirmed the report and revealed that they have stopped the shoot of Mere Sai until July 7 as per government guidelines as one of their team members has tested positive for COVID-19. He also revealed that this person was not present on the set and underwent proper testing to verify the symptoms immediately.
"He has been admitted to a quarantine facility and is recovering well, under proper medical care. His temperature and oxygen levels are normal. While all the necessary precautions have been undertaken, as per the guidelines, the set has been thoroughly fumigated & disinfected."
He further added, "The cast and crew associated with the show are healthy and haven't come in contact with the person affected. We are happy that we work with a responsible crew who understand the sensitivity of the pandemic and our only intention is to support them in the best possible manner."
Meanwhile, the fresh episodes of many shows will be aired from July 13, 2020. It has to be recalled that the makers of shows had stopped shooting in March as government announced lockdown in the wake of the pandemic.
