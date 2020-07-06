Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: After Karan Singh Grover, Another Actor Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Show!

Star Plus' popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been creating a buzz these days. Recently, Karan Singh Grover quit the show and Karan Patel has replaced the former as Mr Rishab Bajaj in the show. Now, yet another actor, Kunal Thakur has quit Ekta Kapoor's show! The actor revealed to TOI that he doesn't feel safe shooting under current circumstances.

Kunal was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The makers had planned a leap and we were chosen to add a fresh angle to the show, but then, the lockdown happened. Now, they are again planning to introduce many changes and twists. While I have no issues creatively, I don't feel safe shooting under the current circumstances."

The actor further added, "I recently underwent a wisdom tooth surgery and was on medication. My immunity has dipped due to this. Also, the monsoon season has started and it's not feasible for me to commute from my residence in Madh Island to Andheri. My area is a containment zone and I don't have a driver who will take me to work everyday. I am very new to the industry and I feel that I am not equipped to combat such a crisis while I am shooting. I would like to stay at home till the scare settles."

According to a Tellychakkar report, newbie Akash Jagga will be replacing Kunal Thakur in the show.

There will also be a new entry in the show. Child actress Arista Mehta will be entering the show as Anaisha, Komolika's daughter.

Recently, the cast and crew resumed work and actors Parth Samthaan and Pooja Banerjee shared pictures from the sets.

