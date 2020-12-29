EXCLUSIVE! How Sukirti, Madirakshi & Other Sony TV Actors Are Looking Forward To Welcoming New Year 2021

Sukirti Kandpal

Sukirti Kandpal, who is essaying the character of Alia Shroff in Story 9 Months Ki, says, "Well, my expectation from 2021 is that everyone is safe and sound. My wish is that everyone is healthy and protected. I pray that we overcome all hardships, challenges that we are facing and hope that 2021 proves to be a happy, healthy, joyous and prosperous year for everyone. I am looking forward to 2021."

Aashay Mishra

Aashay Mishra, who essays the role of happy-go-lucky Sarangdhar Pandey in Story 9 Months Ki, says, "The New Year's Eve is around the corner! A New Year means new hopes, new spirit and new fortunes. 2020 has been a challenging year for the entire world. However, despite being the most difficult and unpredictable year, there is still plenty to be thankful for. I just want 2021 to be a normal year when my parents can step out, we all can have a normal life. I am all set to welcome 2021 with open arms and warm hugs. I extend my best wishes to my fans before stepping into 2021."

Madirakshi Mundle

Madirakshi Mundle, who plays the role of Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh, said, "I wish 2021 brings a lot of happiness and prosperity for everyone around. 2020 has been a tough year. I hope 2021 will make everyone forget the hardships of 2020 and give a new way of living to everyone. This year I will be staying at home and celebrating the last day of the year with my loved ones so that the next year of my life starts with people who matters the most to me. Wishing everyone a very happy New Year."

Anang Desai

Mere Sai actor Anang Desai shares, "No matter how difficult the times have been, we have sailed through 2020 with the blessings of Sai Baba. I am thankful to him at every moment. Also, with hopes in my eyes and love in my heart, I express gratitude, love and extend best wishes to each and every one. Wishing all a healthy and wealthy 2021."

Tushar Dalvi

Tushar Dalvi, who essays the role of Sai Baba in Mere Sai, says, "The year 2020 came with a lot of challenges and everyone is still fighting those challenges. Sai Baba has always taught us to be strong and stick together during difficult times and this teaching applies the most to the current times. I hope he blesses everyone and we all follow his path and be compassionate towards each other at every point of time. Wishing everyone a peaceful 2021."

Suchita Trivedi

Suchita Trivedi, who essays the role of Kaku in Indiawaali Maa says, "I don't believe in making any such New Year resolution as such. I will just try to be very positive this year and spread that positivity. And I plan to work towards my health which I think everybody should. I also want to try and learn a musical instrument this year. Apart from this, I'll be very mindful and conscious about conserving nature and saving our planet by using lesser plastic and being more aware. I intend to go the organic route and encourage everyone around for the same."