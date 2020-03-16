Supermodel Of The Year Winner: Sikkim Girl Manila Pradhan Beats Drisha & Priya To Bag The Trophy

MTV Supermodel of the Year, which was premiered on December 22, 2019, was judged by Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Masaba Gupta and Supermodel Ujjwala Raut while Anusha Dandekar hosted the show. The grand finale was held yesterday (March 15, 2020). Sikkim girl Manila Pradhan defeated Drisha More and Priya Singh to bag the trophy. Manila emerged as winner in the finale photoshoot challenge that needed her to pose with the esteemed panelists.

Manila was quoted by TOI as saying, "It's not less than a dream come true for me. One of the strongest things that I learned and would like to take away with me from this journey is to be yourself. That is your ultimate power that nobody can have. All the judges on the show and the mentors were great. But I really have a special intangible connection and a soft corner for Malaika maam and Ujjwala maam. No matter how much they shouted at me but in the end, it was for my betterment and personal growth."

About the finale, Malaika Arora said that Supermodel of the Year wasn't just about style and beauty, it was also about shedding off inhibitions and be absolutely confident in your own self. She was also seen praising Manila, especially.

The actress told the leading daily, "While we have one winner today, the show has given a platform to 10 gorgeous women who are sure to rule the ramp in future. Manila has been a revelation for us. Despite a tough start, she always took feedback in her stride and the results have shown. I wish her all the best for a stupendous future and hope that the learnings from the show guide her in the journey ahead."

