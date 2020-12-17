TRP Scam: Former Chief Operating Officer Of BARC Romil Ramgarhia Arrested

Recently, Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani, who was arrested in the TRP (Television Rating Points) manipulation case, received bail on a cash surety of Rs 50,000. The latest development in the case is former Chief Operating Officer (COO) Of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Romil Ramgarhia was arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged TRP rigging scam.

As per PTI report, Romil was arrested in the afternoon by a team of Mumbai crime branch. Apparently, this is the 14th arrest in the case.

(Image source: Twitter)

The police official was quoted by PTI as saying, "During the probe, Ramgarhia's alleged involvement in the case came to light, following which he was placed under arrest today. He would be produced before a local court."

For the uninitiated, the police began a probe into the alleged scam after ratings agency BARC filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about rigging of TRP by some channels.

Apparently, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has filed a 1,400-page charge sheet in the alleged fake Television Rating Points case. They named six channels that included Republic Media Network and News Nation for allegedly paying money to boost TRPs for about two years. Crime Branch is investigating the role of Republic TV, Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema, News Nation, Mahamovies and Wow music channels in TRP scam.

(With PTI inputs)

