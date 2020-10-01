Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Priyanka Kalantri And Husband Vikaas Kalantri Test COVID-19 Positive

Recently, television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee tested positive for Coronavirus. Now, yet another television couple, Gurmeet and Debina's close friends and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Priyanka Kalantri and her actor husband Vikaas Kalantri have tested positive for the virus.

The duo took to social media to inform the same. They revealed that they have mild symptoms and are taking precautions. They also requested others who came in contact with them to get themselves tested for the virus.

Priyanka shared her tweet's snapshot on her Instagram handle and wrote, "My husband @VikasKalantri and myself have tested COVID-19 positive.We have mild symptoms and are taking precautions and good care .we have isolated ourselves. 🙏🙏." She captioned the post as, "God bless us all."

Vikaas shared the information on his Twitter and Instagram accounts and wrote, "My wife Priyanka & myself have tested positive for Covid19 today. We are home quarantined with mild symptoms & are taking utmost precautions and care. We have isolated ourselves. To any1 who has come in contact with us recently pl take necessary precautions. 🙏🏻."

The couple's industry friends wished them a speedy recovery. Take a look at a few messages:

Rashami Desai: Get well soon Vikas and Priyanka 💞.

Helly Shah: Get well super soon you guys ❤️❤️ Wishing a speedy recovery 🤗🤗🧿.

Donal Bisht: Whatttttttt...!!! Get well soon.

Bhagyashree: Please take care of yourselves & get well soon.

Aashka Goradia: Get well soon ❤.

Nidhi Uttam: Take care n get well soon asap ❤️❤️.

Jigyasa Singh: Oh noo.. please Takecare❤️ sending you both all the positive vibes and speedy recovery 😘🤗.

Aarti Singh: Baby just take care 🤗🤗 u will b fine soon.

We wish Gurmeet-Debina and Vikaas-Priyanka a speedy recovery.

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Ishqbaaz Actress Navina Bole Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says She Is In Isolation & Recovering