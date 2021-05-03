Actor-Choreographer Files Police Complaint After Getting Duped Of Rs 86,000

A television actor-choreographer, who has been a part of a few mythological shows in the past, reportedly filed a complaint in the police station after he was duped of Rs 86,000 by a cyber fraudster, who posed as an executive of a financial firm from which the actor had taken loans. As per TOI report, the actor had taken five loans from the company and had to pay Rs 1.5 lakh, part of which he said he wanted to repay.

According to the report, the actor had searched the company's phone number online and had called, but got no response. Later, he got a call from a person named Rajgopal Kundu, who claimed to be an employee of the company and asked the actor if he wanted a loan.

As per the leading daily, the actor said in a statement, "I told him I wanted to repay my outstanding dues. He asked for my loan account ID, and I gave it. Within minutes, I got details on my phone about loans taken."

The caller then informed him that his outstanding dues were Rs 1.25 lakh and shared an account number of a bank's Malad branch besides other details for repayment. The actor paid Rs 86,000 through a digital wallet. Since he got no acknowledgement, he called the person to ask about the same, but the latter said that since office was shut for the day he would get an acknowledgement the next day. But since the actor had doubt, he asked him for a copy of his ID card which he sent on phone. He then contacted the company to know if the person worked there, but to his shock, the officials denied it.

The actor then approached the police to lodge a complaint after realizing that he has been conned.