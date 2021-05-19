Anjali Tatrari Blames THIS For Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii Going Off-Air In Just Two Months

A few days ago, we had reported that Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii will be going off-air soon due to low TRP ratings. The lead actress of the show Anjali Tatrari is completely shattered with the news of her show going off-air in just two months of its launch. Notably, many people also said that Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is yet another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Anjali Tatrari blamed not low TRP ratings, but the pandemic for the show going off-air. She said, "I was really enjoying doing this show. It was a light-hearted show where the environment on the sets was fun and lively. But when I was informed that the show was wrapping up, I was really upset. I didn't want it to end so soon, it wasn't a fair run for the show. But I would only blame the pandemic for that."

Anjali Tatrari further said that she received a good response from the masses. Interestingly, Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii has given her a chance to explore the comedy genre, which eventually helped her grow as an actress. She is indeed missing the positivity on the sets of the show.

The actress said that an actor's life is very unpredictable, but she thanked God for not leaving her jobless. Anjali Tatrari revealed that she is getting offers but she prefers not to commit to anything as of now.

Talking about Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, the show stars Kunal Saluja, Darshan Jariwala, Ojas Rawal, Vishnu Bholwani, Yash Sehgal, Sanat Vyas, Akash Makhija, Vivek Joshi and Krish Chugh in pivotal roles.