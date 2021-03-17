Set Of Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii Is Just Not Limited To The Fun But Also Is The Place For Doing Serious Studies

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, Sony TV’s recently launched sitcom is gaining more and more popularity with each passing day. The sitcom revolves around a woman; Sargam aka Anjali Tatrari who is living a madhouse of Awasthi’s with seven and a half men that have distinct and extremely peculiar personalities. Yash is playing the role of Eklavya Awasthi who is the youngest among all the brother and Krish Chugh is playing the role of Akki who is the son of Asha Amar Awasthi and his ex-wife.

Two of the youngest men on the sets; Eklavya Awasthi aka Yash Sehgal and Akki Awasthi aka Krish Chugh are very naughty yet extremely sincere when it comes to academics. Both of the kids are diligent about making time to study even while shooting and hence, take out at least one hour during breaks to catch-up on their studies.

Yash Sehgal and Eklavya Awasthi share most of the things in common. Just like Eklavya Awasthi, Yash also has extensive knowledge about various topics. Considering Yash Sehgal and Krish Chugh, the two kids on the set you will most of the time find both of them studying together during breaks.

Talking about his new study partner Krish, Yash shared, “Krish and I have connected really well in a very short period of time. To me, he is like a younger brother. We spend time talking about games, sports and of course our studies. I do help him out with his homework at times. Both of us are interested in science and history so, we talk a lot about new things often. During the breaks on-set, we try to take out one hour daily to complete our homework and do some revision so that we do not miss out on anything academically.”

