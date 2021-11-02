Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Will Not Have Destination Wedding; Find Out Wedding Location & More Details

The wedding season is coming in Bollywood. As we all know, lovebirds of the tinsel town Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif will reportedly be tying the knot in November and December respectively. And now, there is one more couple who will be marrying in December 2021. Yes, your read that right! Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain are reportedly getting hitched on December 12-13-14.

The couple has already started preparation for their wedding. Well, when the news came out, fans are eager to know each and every detail about the grand wedding. Many people thought that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be having a destination wedding. However, they are not having a destination wedding.

A report published in ETimes TV states that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will not be having a destination wedding. Unlike the modern trend started by the celebrities, they are going to marry in Mumbai, which is said to be to happen in the city's five-star hotel. Let us tell you, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh & others had destination wedding.

Talking about Ankita and Vicky, the couple has been in a relationship for quite a long time now. Earlier, Ankita was in a relationship with the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Talking about Vicky Jain, he is a businessman. Recently, Ankita shared a romantic video with Vicky Jain, and their chemistry was looking amazing in the same.

A few days ago, the couple had attended ICC T20 World Cup's India vs Pakistan match in Dubai. Now, fans are very much excited about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding.